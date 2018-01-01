Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Mason City
36°
Albert Lea
36°
Austin
36°
Charles City
37°
Rochester
35°
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
19 of the 30 deadliest mass shootings have taken place in the last decade. What has changed on the federal level?
Nothing....
Posted: Feb. 15, 2018 10:22 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2018 10:44 AM
Scroll for more content...
Nothing.
Article Comments
Most Popular Stories
Mason City woman charged with stealing thousands of dollars from convenience store
Mason City man pulled over for no headlights facing felony drug charge
UPDATE: 17 dead/16 wounded in Florida school shooting
New lungs, new life: Viral video shows a Byron woman's first breath with new lungs
Forest City man has alibi for burglary, assault charges
Semi runs off the road in Floyd County
Mason City man and woman facing 4 felony drug charges
And the winner of our Valentine's Day Giveaway is ...
Sex abuse case dropped in Winnebago County
NEW DETAILS: Video from hidden camera in Clear Lake schools bathroom found at suspect's home
Latest Video
Kimt StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 2-15-18
How weather hurts the roads
Proposed food stamp changes
Kosher hospitality
NIACC Promise scholarship
SAW: Newman's state wrestling qualifiers
SAW: Newman's state wrestling qualifiers
IA HS girls basketball region scores/highlights (2/14)
IA HS GB Region Semifinal Highlights (2/14)
Bloom Riverfront Towers move forward
Community Events