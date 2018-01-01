British man who fought ISIS charged with terror offenses

A British man has been indicted on terror charges for fighting against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

It is the first time someone who fought against the jihadist group has been charged under UK terror legislation, according to Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.

James Matthews, a former British soldier according to the UK Press Association, appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old is charged with having attended a place or places in Iraq and Syria where training was provided "for purposes connected with the commission or preparation of acts of terrorism."

Matthews pleaded not guilty and spoke only to confirm his identity, according to the Press Association.

On his arrival at the court, he was greeted by a group of supporters, posing for photos with some of them.

In 2015, Matthews was in a Channel 4 documentary called "Frontline Fighting: Brits Battling ISIS," which profiled British nationals who went to Syria to fight the terror group.

He will appear at London's Central Criminal Court on March 1, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.