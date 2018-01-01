Michigan High School Student Hits Game-Winning 50-Foot Shot

Forest Hills Eastern's Taylor Mitchell it an incredible last second shot to win the game last Friday.

"I was completely in shock," junior Taylor Mitchell tells FOX 17. "I still couldn't believe that I made it. Even right now watching the replays of the video; did that actually go in? I couldn't believe it."

Mitchell's tie-breaking half court shot lifted Forest Hills Eastern to a 59-56 win over East Grand Rapids. It was also quite the risk.

"My heart stopped for just a moment when I realized that we were gonna have to settle for that kind of shot on the last play after drawing things up and having a little bit of a different expectation," Forest Hills Eastern Coach Jason Yelding said. "But I guess we had the understanding that worst case scenario, we had to get a shot off. And [Mitchell] did exactly that and it turned out that it worked in our favor, so I was very excited for him to take that shot and obviously make it."

Eastern faces Hamilton Tuesday night as they hope to carry some of that momentum and excitement from last week into the final stretch of the regular season.