San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres faces domestic violence charges stemming from an incident in Arizona last year, and the team confirmed he would not report to Spring Training.

According to court records obtained by 10News, the 24-year-old Torres was arrested on Dec. 23, 2017, over a domestic incident involving his wife at their Phoenix home.

Records show Torres faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, causing criminal damage and making threats/intimidation.

According to court records, Torres was arguing with his wife in the laundry room of their home when he allegedly pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at her.

Torres then allegedly kicked a door of its hinges, causing a cut on his wife's leg. He also punched a hole in a bedroom door during the argument, records showed.

Torres is in the U.S. on a work visa, and authorities said he is not allowed to carry a firearm.

Torres was placed on the restricted list on Monday, which will prevent him from reporting with other pitchers and catchers for Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona, on Wednesday.

The Padres issued a statement Tuesday regarding his status:

"We are aware of the allegations involving Jose Torres, and he will not be reporting to spring training. We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the Commissioner's Office. We will not have any further comment at this time."

The 24-year-old left-handed reliever has been with the Padres since the start of the 2016 season after being acquired from the Oakland A's in a 2015 trade.