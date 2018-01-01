Hawaii: The new medicinal marijuana destination

Senator Will Espero says he's advocating for a system where medical marijuana cardholders from across the nation can easily access cannabis in Hawaii.

Scroll for more content...

Measures dealing with reciprocity allow patients from other states to come to Hawaii and purchase cannabis, but the goal is to set up a system and process within this legislation session.

The senator says expanding the cannabis industry could bring in massive tax revenues and create jobs. He says he's already seeing economic benefits from the few dispensaries recently opened for business in Hawaii.

"In the first few months we're talking 3 or 4 million dollars in sales for just 3 dispensaries, so you can see there's strong possibilities," Senator Espero says.

THC is the compound in marijuana that produces a high. Companies are expanding their product lines to include items like THC-free marijuana oil to treat conditions including pain.

Cheech Marin, part of the comedy duo Cheech and Chong, has been a long time proponent of marijuana.

"It's a universal medicinal plant that's used for a myriad of melodies and purposes and its much less harmful to you than the drugs that are available," Marin says.

Marin is a big supporter of Hawaii becoming a medical marijuana destination.

Those who oppose the idea say that cannabis can cause impairment - just like any other drug or alcohol.

Carol McNamee from Mothers Against Drunk Driving says, "What we have is information that people that have used cannabis have been involved in crashes that cause injuries and fatalities."

Marin argues that just like anything else, its up to the individual to exercise good judgment.