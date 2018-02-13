Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- US intelligence chiefs say there is no doubt that Russia is targeting the 2018 midterm elections. The director of national intelligence also warned that the current risk of global conflict is the highest since the Cold War.

-- The director of the FBI contradicted the White House timeline about when it learned of former aide Rob Porter's domestic abuse allegations.

-- It appears Porter was actually up for a promotion despite these allegations. Chief of staff John Kelly stands by how the White House handled the Porter scandal.

-- Several Russians hired as contractors to help the Russian military and pro-Syrian regime forces were killed in US airstrikes.

-- Four people are still fighting over who gets Charles Manson's body.

-- South Africa's ruling party -- once led by Nelson Mandela -- has called on its leader to resign, but the 75-year-old is still clinging to power.

-- Rodriguez Macarreno called the police for help when he heard an intruder on his property. About an hour after police arrived, Macarreno ended up in the custody of ICE.

-- For seven months, a single dad walked 11 miles every day to work -- until his co-workers decided to give him a big surprise.

-- Girls at a Utah school were told they have to say "yes" to a boy who asks them to a dance. Parents are (obviously?) not happy.

-- When asked why it's important the NBA celebrates Black History Month, this legendary coach had a strong response.

Buzzing today from Pyeongchang:

American luger Emily Sweeney went to the hospital after a frightening crash at the women's singles competition. A skier from Austria captured his first Olympic gold medal. And though 17-year-old Chloe Kim of Team USA became the youngest female to nab halfpipe gold, the snowboarding wunderkind may not beat her dad when it comes to the coolness factor.