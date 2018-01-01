Smashing Pumpkins explain member's absence

Smashing Pumpkins haven't officially announced a reunion yet, but they are already explaining the absence of one of the group's members.

In a statement provided to CNN, the popular alternative rock band said, "In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band's dedication remains to its fans and its music."

"To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it's not for a lack of trying," the statement went on to say. "For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred."

According to the site Blast Echo, the bassist "was very disappointed that she would not be participating in any sort of reunion with the band and apologized to the fans for her absence."

"D'arcy said she (was) told that the plan had been to record only one new song with Rick Rubin with all of the original members in January, but unbeknownst to her, the plan changed," the site reported. "She only found out about the recording sessions the same way the rest of the world did: Instagram."

Social media postings from the band and lead singer Corgan have led fans to believe that new music is coming, with a possible formal announcement of a reunion Thursday.

The band's statement concluded with well wishes for Wretzky.

"We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon," it said.