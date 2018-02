US luger Emily Sweeney suffered a frightening crash Tuesday at the women's singles competition during the Winter Olympics.

Sweeney was in her fourth run and in curve 9 when she bounced around the track before crashing.

Sweeney was conscious, and she eventually got up and walked off the ice under her own power, though she was moving gingerly. According to the online broadcast, Sweeney was on her way to a hospital.

After a brief delay, the competition resumed.