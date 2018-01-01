Japanese speed skater Kei Saito suspended from Winter Olympics for doping

Japanese short track speed skater Kei Saito has been suspended from the Winter Olympics after a positive doping test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Saito voluntarily accepted his provisional suspension after an out-of-competition test turned up signs of a masking agent.

He'll leave the Olympic Village Tuesday.

This is the first doping violation of the 2018 PyeongChang Games. However, CAS pointed out that no results from the Games have been affected by the violation.

The Japanese Olympic Committee said it will hold a press conference later Tuesday.