RNC says-it's-keeping money from Steve Wynn until investigations by state regulators are complete

The Republican National Committee is keeping donations from its former finance chair Steve Wynn until state regulators in two states complete their investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that the board of Wynn Resorts-canceled-an outside investigation into employee allegations of sexual misconduct by Wynn after the casino magnate resigned-from the company. Wynn has denied the allegations.

Asked Sunday how the board's decision to end the outside investigation would affect the RNC's determination about returning Wynn's donations, RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens pointed to ongoing investigations by gaming regulators in both Massachusetts and Nevada.

When allegations of sexual assault were levied against movie producer and Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein last year, the RNC publicly called on Democrats to return his donations. So far, the RNC has declined to return-contributions-from Wynn, who-donated $375,000-to the committee late last year alone.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has said that Wynn is entitled to "due process" and noted that he has denied the allegations.

Speaking on the radio program the Frank Beckmann Show last week, McDaniel noted the "three investigations" into Wynn and said those probes should "play out."

"Within 24 hours, I had accepted Steve's resignation as finance chair," McDaniel said. "The allegations are deeply, deeply concerning. There is going to be an investigation, three investigations. And we should let those play out and see what happens and allow that due process. He is denying the allegations. But they were that concerning that he could no longer stay on as finance chair."

McDaniel also told Fox News last week that if any wrongdoing were found, the RNC would return 100% of Wynn's donations.