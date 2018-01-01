Police: Man Tries Carjacking Corrections Officer -- Minutes After Being Released From Prison

Minutes after being released from prison, Philadelphia police say a 26-year-old man found himself on the wrong side of the law again, and now he's in the hospital.

Scroll for more content...

Jamal Bennett walked out of the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility Friday night a free man. That didn't last long.

Police say Bennett got to the parking lot just after 11 p.m. where he tried to carjack a 66-year-old prison guard who had just finished his shift. The two men fought next to the officer's vehicle until the off-duty guard pulled a gun and shot Bennett in the chest.

"It seems like he was starting his life of crime over again within minutes of being released, attempting to carjack this off-duty correctional officer," said Chief inspector Scott Small. "So it is somewhat bizarre."

Bennett was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Authorities say Bennett has been locked up seven times since 2011 and was being held for probation violations on a previous weapons charge.

The officer suffered injuries to his head and neck.