Inmate found dead in Alamance County jail after complaining of flu-like symptoms

An inmate found dead at the Alamance County jail Sunday night complained of flu-like symptoms when he was arrested, according to an Alamance County Sheriff's Office press release.

Daryl Carter, 49, of Savannah, Georgia, was found unresponsive at about 10:10 p.m. He was found on his bunk by attending detention officers.

Medical staff and Alamance County EMS were notified and efforts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful, the release states.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and the Alamance County Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Carter was arrested by the Burlington Police Department on a fugitive from justice warrant on Feb. 6.

Carter complained of flu-like symptoms when he was admitted and was attended to by medical staff within the jail.

Due to the possible flu diagnosis, he was isolated, the release says.

He was being held on a $100,000 bail.