Amy Schumer confirms new beau

Amy Schumer recently used a birthday party to confirm her relationship.

Over the weekend, the comedian made it clear that she is dating chef Chris Fischer.

Schumer posted a picture of the two of them kissing at a 60th birthday party for Ellen DeGeneres.

The actress wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!"

Schumer split from Ben Hanisch last summer after they met on a dating app in 2015.

Speculation started swirling that she and Fischer were an item in November 2017 after they were spotted having a meal.

Fischer is the author of the James Beard Award-winning "The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook."

His family has run Beetlebung Farm in Martha's Vineyard since 1961.

"I grew up with a dad and a grandfather who were extremely thrifty," he told Boston University in 2016. "Getting dinner was an activity. My dad more than anyone displayed to me the pure joy of growing and raising food."