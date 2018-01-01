Neighbors recall shooting that left teen in critical condition in Reidsville

Several people rushed out of their home on Deerfield Drive in Reidsville after hearing gunshots.

Scroll for more content...

Don Settles' wife was one of them.

He says paramedics and police filled the road just steps away from his house Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

It was a similar sight to which a FOX8 viewer saw as he took pictures just after the shooting.

One of the pictures shows what appears to be the victim, James Blackwell Jr. being taken away on a stretcher.

Police say he was shot twice.

Don said he came outside moments after hearing about five gunshots.

"A couple of other people were standing around and asked us to call 911," Settles said.

He said the two groups of high school students were in an intense exchange.

Lieutenant Shannon Coates with the Reidsville Police Department says the arguing is nothing new.

In fact, he says the two groups met up at a different location earlier that same day.

"Communication going on and verbal threats being made," Coates said.

That's when the group with Blackwell made their way to Deerfield Drive.

"More exchanges back and forth which resulted in shots being fired," Coates said.

He said the investigation is still in the early stages, but they do have good leads that may help identify the person who shot Blackwell.

A situation which will tell if his injuries were a result of someone else protecting themselves.

"If he was reaching in his waistband and that type of action, that's what we're looking into," Coates said.

Coates says no arrest or charges have been filed, but they do have a person of interest.