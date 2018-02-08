wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin 10°

wx_icon Charles City 10°

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
NEW: Clear Lake police confirm investigation into camera being put up in school faculty bathroom Full Story

GOP rep says spending bill is 'debt junkie's dream'

A Republican congressman slammed the spending bill that was signed into law last week, calling it a "debt junkie's dr...

Posted: Feb. 12, 2018 9:53 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2018 11:22 AM

A Republican congressman slammed the spending bill that was signed into law last week, calling it a "debt junkie's dream."

Scroll for more content...

"It was the worst piece of legislation I have voted on since I've been in the United States Congress and there's not another bill that's a close second," Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" Monday.

"That's how bad that debt junkie's dream bill was last week," he continued. "But it passed. I wish it hadn't. We are where we are."

Brooks was one of 67 Republicans who broke with the rest of their party to vote against the two-year budget deal. It raises budget caps by $300 billion in the next two years, increases the debt ceiling and offers up nearly $90 billion in disaster relief.

"I think it jeopardizes the future of our country. I cannot use words that describe how dangerous this situation is," Brooks said of the bill, which he claimed will have "a lot of cascading effects."

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events