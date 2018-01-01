Over 260 carjackings reported in Nashville in 2017

More than 260 carjackings happened across Davidson County last year, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The majority of the crimes happened in south Nashville - 56 of them total. The north side of town came in at a close second with 50.

Four of those carjackings happened at the Z Mart gas station on Lafayette Street, which is just south of downtown Nashville.

Security experts say the most likely time for carjackings to happen is between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., which definitely matches up with the statistics News 4 obtained from police.

Carjackings are on the rise nationwide. According to experts, part of the reason for the spike is the new technology installed in your car, which makes it harder for crooks to steal your vehicle without you in it.

Last week, News 4 interviewed an expert about how to survive a carjacking. Click here to read more.

News 4 has posted an interactive map where you can check out where and when each of the 262 carjackings happened in Nashville last year. You can even type in your address or zoom into your neighborhood to see if any happened near you.