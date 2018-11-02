Genesee County digs out after being slammed with snow

Back to back snowstorms dumped at least a half of a foot on much of Mid-Michigan. With the work week beginning tomorrow, residents have their work cut out for them.

If you walk through any Mid-Michigan neighborhood you're likely to hear the all too familiar sound of snow plows, shovels, and people busy digging out after being slammed with snow.

"I have lived in Michigan all of my life and it's just one of those things you know, it's going to snow. So you have to have the equipment to move it," said Kenneth Hetherington

Hetherington grew up in Flint and isn't new to all of this powder. In fact, he's rather prepared for it. When he is done with his driveway and sidewalk the job still doesn't end.

"We try to keep these neighbors cleared out here. We want them to be able to get in and out. The best part is when the snow blows come out they plow it right back in your driveway," said Hetherington.

Just down the street, Bobby Copeland is doing everything he can to help his neighbors dig out but he's not exactly happy about it.

"It's horrible out here today!" said Copeland.

Paula Trobaugh-Glomski says she doesn't get a snow day from work but she doesn't mind.

"I love the snow this is money to us. Michigan is made off of snow. We have the ski lodges and ski activities. The snow is big business for big Michigan," said Trobaugh-Glomski

But for Hetherington, he has a slightly different take on all of this.

"I hope this snow quits!" said Hetherington