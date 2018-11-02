Police: 2 men in custody in connection with armed robbery in NE Portland

Two people are in custody after police said they robbed a bar in Northeast Portland and tried to run from officers.

Scroll for more content...

Officers were called to Rounders Bar and Lotto on Northeast Halsey at 11:25 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said two men entered the bar while holding a gun. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the men left the bar without incident.

Officers searched neighborhoods and found a parked Subaru Forester on Southeast 47th Avenue that was believed to have been involved in the robbery.

Before contacting the people inside the Forester, officers placed spike strips in the area that the car was likely to go.

As officers made contact with the people inside the car, the driver and passenger drove off and went over the spike strips which caused several of the vehicle's tires to deflate.

Police said the driver of the Forester crashed into four parked vehicles near the intersection of Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.

After crashing, the driver continued to try to drive away from officers.

Officers were eventually able to take the two people in the Forester into custody without further incident.

One of the suspects involved in this incident was taken to an area hospital for a medical condition not believed to be associated with the crash or custody.

The identity and charges of the suspects involved in this incident will be released after both suspects are lodged in the Multnomah County Jail.