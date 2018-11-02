MTA: Entire Metro system will close for up to 4 weeks for emergency repairs

After emergency repairs and inspections took place this weekend on various parts of the Metro SubwayLink, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) says the entire system will need to close for up to four weeks (March 11) for further repairs.

Gov. Hogan will commit $2.2 million in emergency funding for additional shuttle buses to be available to help transport commuters.

"On behalf of our citizens who rely daily on the Metro SubwayLink system for their transport needs, I want to express our gratitude to the Hogan Administration for this emergency funding we requested to provide dedicated buses that will travel the Metro SubwayLink route," said Mayor Catherine E. Pugh. "It is important that we do everything possible to mitigate the inconvenience of prolonged disruption of the Metro SubwayLink service."

Late last week it was announced the system would be closed for the weekend, after a routine inspection found problems in the elevated track between Owings Mills and West Cold Spring.

The MTA says as sections of the system are repaired and deemed safe, they will consider reopening those areas earlier.

"Safety is our top priority," said Administrator Quinn. "With bus bridges, we will be able to do the necessary rail repairs to reopen our system as quickly as possible while still providing our customers with critical access to work, school, medical facilities and leisure activities."

The MTA says free shuttle bus service will began at 5:00am Monday, a local bus bridge will stop at all stations and run Monday through Friday from 5:00am through midnight and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6:00am – midnight.

The MTA released the following additional instructions:

MDOT MTA also will operate an express bus bridge that will run during peak hours on Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 11:00 am and from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The express bus bridge will make stops at Owings Mills, Milford Mill, Mondawmin, State Center, Charles Center and Johns Hopkins. Transit Ambassadors will be placed at key Metro SubwayLink stations to assist customers.