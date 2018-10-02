Church in Leawood says they've never canceled because of weather

A lot of area churches are preparing to hold services tomorrow even if it snows.

At Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, the congregation knows to show up no matter what.

Church leaders tell KCTV5 they've never canceled due to weather.

They were just finishing up a short praise and worship service on Saturday night.

On Sunday, they'll still hold all of their normally scheduled morning events, even if it snows.

Several other churches told KCTV5 they plan to do the same thing, but encourage their members to use good sense during bad weather and drive safely if they do decide to leave the house on a snowy Sunday morning.

Church of the Resurrection said it's important to the congregation to offer people a place to worship no matter what.

"If a pastor can get here, if anyone can get here and lead the service, even if we have two people, we'll still have service," said Dan Entwistle. "It's just what we do."

For those who can't make it on Sunday, Church of the Resurrection also streams their services online for people to watch from home.