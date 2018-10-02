Shooter identified in Locust Grove officer killing

Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.

Scroll for more content...

According to officials, one Locust Grove PD officer and two Henry County deputies were shot in a neighborhood just off of LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove, near St. Augustine Parkway.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving a warrant at a residence on St. Frances Court in Locust Grove. Deputies called for backup when they noticed the 39-year-old was not going to go peacefully.

A Locust Grove Police officer responded to provided aid. When the officer arrived, an altercation broke out and a shooting occurred. Two deputies and the Locust Grove officer were shot.

All three officers were transported to local hospitals, but unfortunately, the Locust Grove officer died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Chase Maddox.

An autopsy revealed he was shot three times, with the fatal wound being to the head.

Maddox has been with the Locust Grove Police Dept. for five years.

Both deputies were transported with serious injuries. One is in serious condition and is in surgery at this time, and the other is listed in fair condition. The two deputies have been identified as Michael Corley and Ralph Sidwell Callaway.

The suspect was fatally shot four times, with two of those wounds being to the chest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.