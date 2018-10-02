wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Mason City man dies after crashing into Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on I-35 Full Story

Kentucky man kills four people and himself, police say

Five people died in a "murder spree" in eastern Kentucky Saturday, the Johnson County sheriff said."This has b...

Posted: Feb. 10, 2018 11:32 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2018 12:52 AM

Five people died in a "murder spree" in eastern Kentucky Saturday, the Johnson County sheriff said.

Scroll for more content...

"This has been a horrific murder spree. The lives of four innocent victims were taken. The perpetrator then took his own life," Sheriff Dwayne Price said.

Authorities responding to reports of a shooting found the bodies of two victims at a home in Johnson County, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

While deputies were searching for a suspect, they found two more victims and the suspected shooter dead at an apartment in Paintsville -- about 10 miles away from where the first victims were found.

Price said he was not releasing names of any of the victims until their families were notified.

"There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen," he added.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events