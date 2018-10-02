Stopped train, bomb threat cause delays for Navy ship tours

A delay Saturday morning for visitors hoping to tour a Navy ship in Mobile for Mardi Gras.

Scroll for more content...

One person was arrested following a bomb threat that, coupled with a train blocking a crossing, also caused some frustrations for people working at the Mobile Convention Center next door.

The train blocked entrances to the convention center, including the north side entrance where tours of the USS Philippine Sea were set to begin at 8 am.

CSX officials said they received a complaint about the blocked crossing that they said was caused by the train waiting for other train traffic to clear the rail yard.

One motorist said he waited for almost an hour.

But CSX officials also said the same person who made the complaint, called back and threatened to blow up the train.

Mobile Police quickly blocked off Water Street and rushed to the scene to investigate.

That caused further delays getting to the Navy ship and out of the convention center.

Some workers at the convention center had already been on the job for several hours.

Zac Caskey, a stagehand, said, "We were working the Mardi Gras ball tonight and got off about 4:30 am and have been waiting on this train ever since. It's working on 8:00 and we've been sitting here in the car trying to get some rest."

Daijha Doss, a banquet worker, said she had "been here since 12:30 in the morning and we were supposed to leave at 7 am."

About 8 am, the train started moving and, at 8:30, the security alert was lifted and tours of the Philippine sea could begin.

Still, the rain made for less than ideal conditions.

Some visitors came out despite the rain.

When asked why she came out, Brenda Gay of Mobile said, "Because I've always wanted to do it and the two gentlemen I'm with are veterans."

Gary Jackson of Mobile said, "I've always been fascinated with the big ships so I wanted to see it for myself."

Alabama State Port Authority officials also confirmed to FOX10 that the driver who made the complaint and bomb threat, was arrested.

Police have not released an identity of the man arrested as of yet.