Police seek to identify persons of interest in Fairview Ave. homicide

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Lancaster City on Saturday morning.

Lancaster Police say they were called to O'Halloran's pub on High Street for a reported fight around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. Shortly after, police were alerted by dispatchers of a reported shots fired in the area.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in the 100 of Fairview Ave.

The first victim, a 29-year-old Lancaster man, had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and was unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to the hospital were he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The second, a 20-year-old Lancaster man, had multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Lancaster City Police say they are looking to identify 2 persons of interest that they would like to speak with.

The first man is described as a Hispanic man in his 20's, short with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with dark pants and light colored sneakers.

The second is described as a Hispanic man, also in his 20's, with a short, with a thing build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a red baseball cap.

Investigators say that a disturbance at the bar resulted in several patrons, including the persons of intrest leaving. The shooting occurred a short time later.

Detectives are working to identify all of the parties involved and anyone who may have witnessed the disturbance or the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717)735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.