The fight over a deceased Milwaukee teenager's body is now over.

Amina Krouser's body has been in the Milwaukee County Morgue for two months now, which is double the time that a body is usually held. It was all because of a legal battle between the 14-year-old's parents.

Amina's father wants her body cremated and her mother wanted her buried for her religious beliefs. But, her mother is charged in her death and because of a loophole in Wisconsin law; the mother still has rights in the decision.

Honorable David Borowski said in Milwaukee County Court Friday that this case is saddest case he has ever seen.

"This is one of the more disappointing and disheartening cases that I've ever had to deal with," Judge Borowski said.

The girl's father, Michael Krouser, was given the right to decide what happens to Amina's body, but not without being criticized for not seeing Amina in 10 years.

"You should feel guilty for the rest of your life that you were not there for these children," Judge Borowski said.

Amina's mother, Azlyza Ababneh, was also in court sitting in handcuffs. Ababneh has been charged with Child Neglect Resulting in Death. According to the criminal complaint, Ababneh, told police that her daughter started feeling sick and was walking slowly, wasn't talking normally, and was slow to respond. Ababneh told police that her daughter urinated in her pants and she disciplined her by striking her with her hand and with a long round stick. She took her daughter to the hospital three days later when she fell unconscious.

On December 3, Children's Hospital needed consent from Ababneh to conduct emergency surgery on the Amina who had an infection in her brain. Ababneh was informed that the best chance for her daughter to survive was brain surgery. Ababneh denied the surgery.

"The abuse that went on in this case was horrific," Judge Borowski said.

Amina's two siblings wrote letters to the judge saying they wanted her cremated so that they can feel close to their sister.

"One of the children asks that the ashes be put in a scarlet vase because scarlet was her favorite color. It's signed with a thank you to the court with a smiley face," Judge Borowski said.

Judge Borowski has given Krouser no more than two weeks to plan a funeral service in Milwaukee. In a tweet issued February 10, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it released the body of Amina Krouser at 5:33 PM on Friday.

Ababneh will head to trial in June.