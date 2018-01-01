Woman airlifted after car crash in Chesapeake, her one-year-old child was also in the vehicle

A woman was airlifted after she and her one-year-old child were involved in a car crash in Chesapeake Friday evening around 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of W. Military Highway.

According to officials, witnesses to the accident indicated the vehicle was traveling eastbound and then drifted over to the left hand lane. The vehicle then left the roadway and struck a tree.

Both the woman and her child were entrapped inside the vehicle, and had to be rescued from the car by the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The woman was airlifted by Nightingale from the scene with severe head trauma, while the child was transported by ambulance to Norfolk General Hospital with very minor injuries.