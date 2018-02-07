Trump tweets on lives 'being shattered by ... a mere allegation'

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to lament "lives are being shattered" by a mere allegation in the wake of the resignations of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter and speechwriter David Sorensen following allegations of domestic abuse.

"Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation," the President tweeted. "Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?"

Porter abruptly resigned from his post at the White House on Wednesday amid abuse allegations from two ex-wives, who detailed to CNN what they said were years of consistent abuse from Porter, including incidents of physical violence. Porter has denied those allegations, calling them "outrageous allegations are simply false."

Trump told reporters on Friday that Porter's departure was "very sad" and that "he did a very good job while he was in the White House." The President did not express any sympathy for the women Porter allegedly abused, instead focusing on Porter's claim of innocence.

Sorensen also resigned this week after being accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, a White House official said. Sorensen denied the allegations, saying he has "never committed violence of any kind against any woman in my entire life," and alleging that he "was the victim of repeated physical violence" during his marriage.