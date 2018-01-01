Wife arrested for murder of husband in Burlington

State police arrested a woman for the murder of her husband in Burlington on Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Police arrested 70-year-old Linda L. Kosuda-Bigazzi for Murder and Tampering with Evidence after police said her 84-year-old husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi was found dead in his Smith Lane home during a well-being check.

Police said caregivers found Bigazzi dead in his home on Monday which prompted a police investigation.

Shortly thereafter, police obtained an arrest warrant for Kosuda-Bigazzi for the murder of her husband.

Kosuda-Bigazzi is being held on $1.5 million bond and is expected to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Tuesday, February 13th.

A representative with the University of Connecticut confirmed to Channel 3 Eyewitness News that the late Dr. Bigazzi was a 40 year faculty member at the school who specialized om immunology research, pathology, and oncology, and recently was preparing online materials to supplement student textbooks.

The UConn School of Medicine offered a statement on Dr. Bigazzi's passing.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our longtime faculty member Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at UConn School of Medicine. After being unable to reach Bigazzi, concerned departmental leadership contacted UConn Police who visited his home. UConn Police immediately contacted the local police department who is investigating the death in collaboration with the State Police.

Police are asking those with information to come forward, particularly those who had direct contact with Dr. Bigazzi between July 2017 and February 2018, or those who performed contract work on the Smith Lane property.