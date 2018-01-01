wx_icon Mason City

Israeli F-16 jet shot down by Syrian fire, military says

An Israeli F-16 fighter jet crashed Saturday in northern Israel due to "massive anti-aircraft fire" from Syrian force...

Posted: Feb. 10, 2018 12:58 AM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2018 2:43 AM

An Israeli F-16 fighter jet crashed Saturday in northern Israel due to "massive anti-aircraft fire" from Syrian forces, according to the Israeli army.

The incident was reported after an Israeli combat helicopter came in contact with an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle that had been launched from Syria, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Israeli forces also launched attacks on what they described as Iranian targets in Syria, the IDF said.

Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman with the Israel Defense Forces said in a tweet that "Iran is responsible for this severe violation of Israeli sovereignty."

