Costumes from Titanic on display at Biltmore

If you are a fan of the hit-movie Titanic, you will love an exhibit at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. It's called "Glamour on Board: Fashion from Titanic the Movie."

More than 50 costumes from the movie are on display throughout the house. The exhibit officially opens Friday, February 9th at 9 a.m. and runs through May 13th, but our News 13 morning team is giving you a sneak peek.

Biltmore representatives say members of their team hand-selected the pieces for the display. They say this is the first large-scale exhibit of the costumes, and a lot of hard work went in to making it happen.

"From the very initial concept to now, it's taken about 2 years. We have more than 600 objects from the production, in the exhibition. So mounting them has taken months and months. We've had two amazing people working just on the mounting of these costumes since May," says Leslie Klingner, Biltmore's Curator of Interpretation.

Viewing the costumes is included in your admission to Biltmore. A special tour is also being offered.

It is a 90-minute guided tour that includes the stories behind the design and creation of the film's costumes. It will be offered daily at 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for the duration of the exhibition. The cost is $45 per person plus tax and guests must be 10 years of age or older to attend. Advance reservations are recommended.