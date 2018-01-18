Rachel Brand, 3rd ranking official at Justice Dept., is stepping down

Rachel Brand, the third-ranking official at the Justice Department, resigned Friday, The New York Times reported.

Brand, an associate attorney general who was confirmed last May, has been a prominent Trump administration official working on the reauthorizing of section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

"She has the gravitas of being the third ranking official in the Department of Justice, but also the subject matter expertise on Section 702 from her time serving on the bipartisan Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board," Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd, who leads the department's Office of Legislative Affairs, told CNN last month.

This story is breaking and will be updated.