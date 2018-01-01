San Diego rallies occur as judge hears border wall lawsuits

Immigration advocates are set to rally at San Diego State University the same day a local judge will hear lawsuits against President Trump's border wall.

Scroll for more content...

Immigration advocacy group Indivisible will host the rally at 10 a.m. on SDSU's campus, calling on Congress to provide a solution for those participating in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez, co-chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Immigration and Border Issue Task Force, and Ammar Campa-Najjar, a candidate for the 50th Congressional District currently represented by Duncan Hunter, will take part.

Friday's rally comes the same day District Court Judge Gonzalo Curiel will hear a lawsuit against the border wall in his San Diego courtroom - more advocates gathered to protest the border wall.

Curiel's Hispanic heritage has been called in to question by President Trump, who has said the judge may not be impartial.

"We are building a wall. He's a Mexican. We're building a wall between here and Mexico," Trump told CNN's Jake Tapper in 2016.

Friday's rallies are the latest such demonstrations this week, as the deadline to approve a solution for DACA nears.

Dozens of immigrants, DACA participants, and demonstrators rallied at the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday calling for a fix.

DACA recipient Barbara Hernandez said, "I will not be a bargaining chip and throw my community deeper into the shadows or for families to be separated. The time to act is now."