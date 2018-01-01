Police investigating after patrol cars broken into, items stolen

Phoenix police are investigating after several police vehicles were burglarized and a suspect made off with an AR-15 rifle and Taser, among other items.

Scroll for more content...

A police spokesperson said between Jan. 18 and Feb. 2, police vehicles have been broken into at two precinct substations in the Valley.

"Yes, we are vulnerable to property crimes and we will actively seek solutions to correct any breach in protocol and shore up our securities," a Phoenix police spokesman said.

Incidents:

Jan. 18 - Jan. 18: The incident occurred between 4 p.m. and 5 a.m. at the South Mountain Precinct Substation near 24th Street and Broadway Road

Jan 25: The theft occurred between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the South Mountain Precinct Substation near 24th Street and Broadway Road

Feb. 2 - Feb 4: At the Central City Precinct near 16th Street and Buckeye Road

An internal investigation into the incidents has been launched. It's unknown if any policy violations have occurred, but those who are responsible may face discipline, a police spokesman said.

Stolen items:

AR-15 rifle

Taser

Police expandable baton

2 large canisters of pepper spray

Glock handgun

Pocket knife