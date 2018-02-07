What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A rocket takes off. A mom storms off. And eggs fly off. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.
An order gone wrong
Norway's Olympic chefs put in an order using Google Translate. But 1,500 eggs somehow turned to 15,000.
A smooth takeoff
Elon Musk strapped his Tesla to a rocket. And now there's a car in space playing 'Space Oddity' on repeat.
An awkward moment
On Signing Day, her son committed to the University of Florida. She was NOT happy.
A mesmerizing birth
The Internet wants to know why the baby octopus changes color as it hatches. The explanation is a reasonable one.
A shirtless return
The oily Tongan Olympian came out oily again. And it was 32-F!
An adorable spokesman
Lucas was born with Down syndrome. This week he made history.