Student dies from injuries after car falls on top of him

Family, friends and the Walled Lake Schools community are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Tanner Bryan.

Police say the teen was working on a vehicle when it fell on top of him. He was taken to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries on February 5, according to Tanner's obituary.

He was the captain of the wrestling team, and a linebacker and running back on the football team at Walled Lake Central High School.

"Tanner was a kind and loving young man. He touched many lives and those that knew him looked up to him and admired him," the obituary read in part.

A GoFundMe created for Tanner has garnered more than $25,000 in donations.

According to the GoFundMe post, Tanner's funeral will be held today at St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Lyon.