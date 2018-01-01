Mystery Amazon Packages Keep Arriving At Couple's Home

Free stuff keeps arriving at the Gallivan's Acton home. Items like electronic hand warmers, a charger case and a light for a phone. "When you do your selfie it has nice lighting for you," said Kelly Gallivan.

Scroll for more content...

Kelly is not into selfies. In fact, the couple didn't ask for any of the items and they don't want them.

Each package and envelope ordered through Amazon contains a product made in China.

Michael Gallivan showed off a gadget for a water bottle, which he is not impressed about. "It supposedly humidifies the air," he told WBZ-TV's Katie Brace.

The packages started to arrive in October as many as two a week and in each one as many as two to three items.

"I'm like 'what did you buy this for' and he said 'I didn't buy it,'" said Kelly Gallivan.

As the gadgets piled up, the couple called Amazon.

There was no invoice or return form. They say Amazon told them a gift card was used as payment meaning the company couldn't do anything. And, they didn't want the items back.

"We were really concerned about the fact that it was just shady," said Michael Gallivan.

Michael found some Chinese companies send items to unknowing people. The company tracks that the item was received and then sets-up an online account using that person's name.

"They begin to review the product and their own company giving them glowing reviews," said Michael Gallivan. It's a technique to build false credentials on Amazon.

"An outdoor TV cover. We have no outdoor TV," said Kelly Gallivan as she held up an item.

The Gallivans hope sharing their story will help put the pressure on Amazon to take action.

"We just don't want anymore," said Michael Gallivan. "I really don't know what this is," he said as he held up another gadget.

In the interim they plan on donating all this stuff they never ordered.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: "We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies. We have confirmed the sellers involved did not receive names or shipping addresses from Amazon. We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments, and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action."