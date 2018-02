When you have a few moments to spare, there's no better time to do a group selfie.

Before they entered the Olympic stadium and marched under a unified flag at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, the athletes from North and South Korea took one for the ages.

The photo shows the two country's athletes sporting identical blue hats and white coats, emblazoned with a Korean unification badge, similar to the Korean unification flag they marched in under.