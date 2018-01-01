If you're looking for Team USA in the opening ceremony parade of nations, they're no. 26

In the parade of nations at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Team USA will enter the stadium in position no. 26 -- right after Mongolia.

Scroll for more content...

The countries enter the stadium based on Korean alphabetical order -- with two exceptions:

The parade starts with Greece (the birthplace of the Games) and ends with North and South Korea (the organizing country comes last).

There are six new countries making their Winter Olympics debut this time: Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore will make their winter games debut in Pyeongchang.

Here's the order in which the countries come in:

1 Greece

2 Ghana

3 Nigeria

4 South Africa

5 Netherlands

6 Norway

7 New Zealand

8 Denmark

9 Germany

10 Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste

11 Latvia

12 Lebanon

13 Romania

14 Luxembourg

15 Lithuania

16 Liechtenstein

17 Madagascar

18 Malaysia

19 Mexico

20 Monaco

21 Morocco

22 Montenegro

23 Republic of Moldova

24 Malta

25 Mongolia

26 United States of America

27 Bermuda

28 Belgium

29 Belarus

30 Bosnia and Herzegovina

31 Bolivia

32 Bulgaria

33 Brazil

34 San Marino

35 Serbia

36 Sweden

37 Switzerland

38 Spain

39 Slovakia

40 Slovenia

41 Singapore

42 Armenia

43 Argentina

44 Iceland

45 Ireland

46 Azerbaijan

47 Andorra

48 Albania

49 Eritrea

50 Estonia

51 Ecuador

52 Great Britain

53 Australia

54 Austria

55 Olympic Athlete from Russia

56 Uzbekistan

57 Ukraine

58 Islamic Republic of Iran

59 Italy

60 Israel

61 India

62 Japan

63 Jamaica

64 Georgia

65 People's Republic of China

66 Czech Republic

67 Chile

68 Kazakhstan

69 Canada

70 Kenya

71 Kosovo

72 Colombia

73 Croatia

74 Kyrgyzstan

75 Cyprus

76 Chinese Taipei

77 Thailand

78 Turkey

79 Togo TOG Mathilde-Amivi

80 Tonga

81 Pakistan

82 Portugal

83 Poland

84 Puerto Rico

85 France

86 The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia

87 Finland

88 Philippines

89 Hungary

90 Hong Kong, China

91 Korea