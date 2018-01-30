Harley-Davidson recalls motorcycles with braking problem

Harley-Davidson is recalling about 250,000 of its motorcycles due to a problem with the brakes that can cause them to fail without warning.

The problem can be fixed with a flushing of the brake fluid, according to Harley-Davidson, which it will do without cost to the owners. A recall filing by the company said it appears that the problem could be caused by owners who don't comply with the recommendation to replace the fluid every two years, but that a recall was issued because "the consequent sudden and complete loss of brakes, without warning, is a concern."

There have been 43 complaints, three accidents and two injuries reported on the motorcycles associated with the braking problems.

The motorcycles involved are model year 2008 to 2011 Touring, CVO Touring and VRSC models which have anti-lock braking systems. About 175,000 of the 250,000 bikes covered by the recall are in the United States.