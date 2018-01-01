Man allegedly steals sex toy charged with assault

A 19-year-old man was charged with felony aggravated assault and cited for misdemeanor petit theft after allegedly stealing a sex toy from the Adam & Eve adult novelty shop at 657 North Main Street in Pocatello.

Police reports show Preston Michael Inglis attempted to leave the store with a "sexual aid" device without paying for it Wednesday evening. The merchandise caused a door alarm to sound, and when Inglis attempted to flee, a male employee chased him down.

The two men struggled, and then Inglis pulled out a knife, made threats toward the employee and swung the knife at him, police spokesman Capt. Ron Knapp told EastIdahoNews.com.

The employee backed off and Inglis is said to have fled on foot.

A patrol officer observed Inglis running and was able to stop him after a brief foot pursuit.

Inglis was taken into custody and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

No one was injured during the incident.