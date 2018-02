Animal control in West Hartford is trying to find out who left a cat tied to a dumpster in West Hartford on Sunday.

The department posted to Facebook that the domestic short-haired cat was found in Wolcott Park.

A note was left with it. The note identified the cat as "Sparky."

An eyewitness spotted a man in a pickup truck in the area of the dumpster. However, the person could not see the license plate.

Animal control said the cat is warm and safe.