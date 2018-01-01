wx_icon Mason City 16°

Police identify theft suspect from hand-drawn sketch

Lancaster City Police have identified the suspect as Hung Pouoc Nguyen, 44, of Lancaster. After the initial release o...

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 1:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 3:57 PM

Lancaster City Police have identified the suspect as Hung Pouoc Nguyen, 44, of Lancaster. After the initial release of the sketch of the suspect, some investigators and officers recognized the physical description and modus operandi as Nguyen's, police say.

While the sketch provided appeared amateurish, police say, it helped jog the memory of at least one investigator, who was able to provide Nguyen's name as a suspect. Police showed the witness a photo array, and the witness identified Nguyen as the person who pretended to be the standholder and took the money.

Nguyen was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police checked Nguyen's last known address, but he was not located.

