Three baby goats make their debut zoo

The Oregon Zoo welcomed three 2-week-old goats to the Family Farm area on Wednesday.

Scroll for more content...

The new arrivals join the resident chickens, sheep and adult goats that are already in the zoo's Family Farm.

The zoo said the goats were born Jan. 20 at a local farm and were adopted by the zoo. They have been settling in at the zoo's veterinary medical center over the last week, with round-the-clock care from zoo staff.

The smallest of the newcomers, a Nigerian dwarf goat, was named Ruth after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The two other kids, a pair of floppy-eared Nubian goats, were named Elena and Sonia after RBG's fellow justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.