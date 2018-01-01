A group at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is now pushing for one student to be removed from campus permanently.

A video was posted with him saying he wants to be violent and that he's a white nationalist.

Students on the UNL campus held a rally Wednesday to let their voices be heard.

They held flyers with pictures and quotes from that student, Daniel Kleve.

They say they fear for their safety and want the university to do more.

"He was quoted in the video from the live stream thing he did, saying, 'I love violence, I want to be violent' and that's a good enough sign that we need to make sure he's not able to do anything," Devin Wiebelhaus said. He attended the rally.

Kleve is seen in a number of photos and videos standing and rallying with white nationalists.

"My step-grandfather and my grandfather fought Nazis in WWII, I'm not going to sit around and dishonor their memory by tolerating this genocidal morally reprehensible viewpoint," Wiebelhaus said.

One student says Kleve should be removed from the university.

"Daniel definitely needs to get expelled and the UNL board, whoever is in charge, they need to look into making this right,"Jordan Ndam said. He's a student at UNL.

School officials are aware of the issue and plan to do their own research.

"When you get to the stage of threatening people, that crosses the line of free speech and the policy of the University of Nebraska," Paul Kenney said. He's on the University of Nebraska-Kearney Board of Regents.

Kleve said the video posted was misinterpreted.

"The video was horribly edited, put behind spooky music and was used as a way to paint me as this Hollywood villain or some sort of domestic terrorist," Kleve said. "I was essentially highlighting the fact that violence does no good that we should refrain from violence and be more self-disciplined."