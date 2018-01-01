wx_icon Mason City 14°

Man allegedly caused at least 8 crashes in stole police cruiser

Charges are piling up against a man accused of causing several crashes after stealing a police cruiser and taking it ...

Posted: Feb. 8, 2018 10:05 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2018 11:47 AM

Charges are piling up against a man accused of causing several crashes after stealing a police cruiser and taking it on a joyride through the streets of DeKalb County.

Daniel Silverman is facing several charges, including hit-and-run and reckless driving.

It all started after police say Silverman was clocked going 91 miles per hour down I-20 near Candler Road in a stolen Jaguar. A chase ensued and Silverman drove the vehicle across the median towards the Flat Shoals Road exit causing two crashes.

Silverman crashed the Jaguar and then hopped into a police cruiser and took off. Police eventually caught up with him but say Silverman ended up causing at least 8 wrecks across the area.

It is unclear when he's expected in court.

