Massive brawl breaks out in high school hallways

Riverside University High School students are facing possible suspension, after video of a large fight inside the school surfaced on social media.

"I was horrified when I saw the video. I was terrified," said Johnnetria Gardner, Riverside University High School parent.

Dozens tussled into the hallway, throwing punches and pulling hair. In the video, you can hear a faculty member attempting to break it up.

The video stunned Riverside mother, Johnettria Gardner. She saw it on social media before being alerted by the school.

"It looked like a scene out of a movie. I couldn't believe this was going on at Riverside," said Gardner.

A Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) spokesman said the fight happened Friday, Feb. 2 -- and leaders are dealing with the problem.

"Those students that were involved face potential suspension, but that process is ongoing," said MPS Spokesman Andy Nelson.

District leaders wouldn't say what sparked the fists to fly, but told FOX6 things inside have simmered down.

"We're happy to report that, sort of, the feeling in the school is positive," Nelson said.

Gardner said she's disappointed in the teens involved and hope they learn a life lesson from all this.

"You can't go through life in a mob fight if you're unhappy about something. You have to be able to figure out a better way to resolve your differences," said Gardner.

Milwaukee police were posted at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 7, regarding a threat that turned out to be unsubstantiated. We're told no one was seriously injured in the fight on Friday, Feb. 2.