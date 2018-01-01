Texas police officer shot and killed while responding to call

A police officer in Texas who was shot while responding to a call Wednesday night, died from his injuries, according to the Richardson Police Department.

"We are confirming that we have lost one of our own," the police department posted on its verified Twitter account. "Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you."

The officer had responded to a disturbance call Wednesday and found one person who had been shot. The officer was shot and then taken to the hospital, according to Sgt. Kevin Perlich with the Richardson Police Internal Affairs and Media Relations Unit.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the officer's death "a loss to all enforcement and everyone in our great state."

Officers isolated the shooter inside the apartment, who was firing randomly, Perlich said. The condition of the other shooting victim was unknown, he said.