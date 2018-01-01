wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Maine senator claws his way to lobster emoji victory

Sen. Angus King of Maine has finally netted his state a lobster emoji.In September, the independent senator ...

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 4:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 5:22 PM

Sen. Angus King of Maine has finally netted his state a lobster emoji.

Scroll for more content...

In September, the independent senator sent a letter to the California-based Unicode Consortium pressing for the emoji, highlighting the crustacean's economic and cultural value to Maine.

On Wednesday, the Unicode Consortium announced the emoji would be added to its library, a move that King hailed as "great news." He thanked the emoji-creating company "for recognizing the impact of this critical crustacean, in Maine and across the country."

The Unicode Consortium announced 156 other new emojis Wednesday besides the coveted lobster, including a pirate flag, a softball, a female superhero and a mosquito.

But alas, lobster aficionados won't be able to use the emoji just yet. The new emojis are scheduled to be released in June, according to a company news release.

King fittingly signed off the tweet with his name in emoji form: a cow for Angus and a crown for King.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events