Teen dad killed after falling through roof of building

Authorities are investigating after a teen fell through the roof of a Murray business and died.

Police identified the teen who was killed as 17-year-old Keltin Ouellette, of Clearfield.

Officers said a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old were with him Monday night and stayed until help arrived near 4343 S. Commerce Dr. (300 W.).

"From my knowledge, this property is fenced in so from what we know so far, it doesn't look like they had permission," Murray Police Sgt. Marvin Barlow said.

Police said, at about 9 p.m., the three teens found a hole in the fence surrounding Wagstaff Crane Services and decided it might be fun to walk on the roof of the large shed.

Officials said the three teens fell through the roof; Ouellette was killed in the fall.

Authorities said the teens were likely trespassing.

The other teens are expected to recover.