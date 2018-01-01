LAPD Asks for Help Searching for Missing Sister of Actress Arielle Kebbel

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday asked for help locating the missing sister of Arielle Kebbel, days after the actress took to social media urging her fans to assist in the search.

Julia Kebbel, 36, hasn't been seen since she took her dog for a walk in the 1900 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Silver Lake on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to an LAPD news release.

Arielle Kebbel, who appeared on the "Vampire Diaries" series and is in the upcoming "Fifty Shades Freed" movie, has been publicly pleading for help locating her sister on various social media sites – including Twitter and Instagram – since Saturday.

Julia Kebbel's dog, a chocolate Labrador named Cindy Crawford, is also missing.

"I remember seeing her walk her dog a couple of times," one neighbor told KTLA.

"It's odd and kind of unsettling," he said of her sudden disappearance, adding that he believes there was a fire at her home on Thursday, Feb. 1, the day after she was last seen.

No information about a blaze at her home was confirmed by law enforcement to KTLA, but neighbors said they learned firefighters discovered fires in two rooms in her apartment, and found Julia Kebbel's purse and phone were still in the home.

LAPD described Kebbel as white, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 100 pounds, with blonde hair and multicolored tattoos on both forearms, according to the release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800, or 877-527-3247, during nonbusiness hours and weekends.